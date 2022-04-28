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Newsbreak 147 | Celeste Solum Says Cyborg Soldier 2050 Already Here: Human Devolution Sans Consent
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242 views • April 28, 2022
Informative presentation from Celeste Solum on the plans for human-machine fusion published by a joint group of the US Military comprising the Army, Navy, Airforce, and James Giordano, aimed at 2050 but already underway, Celeste informs us, and more likely aimed at fruition in 2025. While suggesting only military soldier enhancement, these technologies are not being limited to the military.
Terrifying and presumptuous, these plans include augmentation and enhancement of the human body at ocular, auditory, tactile, and neural levels, with wearables, exoskeletons, augmented lenses, BCI chips, and synthetic ear implants playing a part along with internal nanobiosensors--via graphene delivered through aerosols and vaccines--and the untold horrors of "Directed Evolution" involving genetic engineering.
While humanity has not been informed and never gave consent to any of these dystopian visions of removing organic being from humans and transforming all of humanity into a cyborgized species, Celeste warns that "the newest army is the medical-industrial complex," and these biotechnologies, synthetic biologies, and bio-engineering technologies are also being promoted disingenuously by unread physicians at doctor's offices, as she reports from her own experience of being offered, indeed almost coerced into accepting, a brain implant (for "healthcare") by her medical care practitioners, whom she was compelled therefore to jettison.
Amazingly informed as always, armed with insights from wide reading and continuous scrutiny of the newest journals and military documents, Celeste recommends that people read this document to understand what is currently happening through monolithic, unilateral, and undisclosed military agency: aerosols, vaccines, water, supplements (across decades now) have all been filled with aerogel and hydrogel--carrying nanographene and other nanoparticulates--as well as neural dust, which means we are all completely filled up already with this highly invasive nano invasion, highly susceptible to radiation, to external remote monitoring, and to external remote modification--of cells, DNA, memories, thoughts, brains.
Detoxing continuously therefore becomes a personal choice we can and must make if we wish to retain our humanity to the best of our ability -- while knowing this must also lead us in the direction of taking personal action to express dissent, to make a positive change, and to demand public accountability, information, and an end to human-takeover by military actors and those Transhumanists behind them propelling these invasive actions against humanity.
We speak briefly of pursuing solutions in sovereignty, speaking out, expressing dissent, while also choosing holistic healthcare, traditional methods of healing and nutrition, while at the same time staying generous and extending to those who have made the choice to take the transmitting COVID vaccines or who accept RFID chips and brain chips voluntarily.
This conversation with Celeste on this subject of the Human-Machine Fusion convergence to come, halfway here already, signifying human devolution without consent is comprehensive and unmatched, please share and report on this video widely: feel free to mirror at your sites with a link to source.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Find the Cyborg 2050 document here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Cyborg-Soldier-2050-CBC-TR-1599.pdf
US Army Mad Scientist Blog:
https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/193-cyborg-soldier-2050-human-machine-fusion-and-the-implications-for-the-future-of-the-dod/
CELESTE SOLUM:
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Celeste Solum on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
Terrifying and presumptuous, these plans include augmentation and enhancement of the human body at ocular, auditory, tactile, and neural levels, with wearables, exoskeletons, augmented lenses, BCI chips, and synthetic ear implants playing a part along with internal nanobiosensors--via graphene delivered through aerosols and vaccines--and the untold horrors of "Directed Evolution" involving genetic engineering.
While humanity has not been informed and never gave consent to any of these dystopian visions of removing organic being from humans and transforming all of humanity into a cyborgized species, Celeste warns that "the newest army is the medical-industrial complex," and these biotechnologies, synthetic biologies, and bio-engineering technologies are also being promoted disingenuously by unread physicians at doctor's offices, as she reports from her own experience of being offered, indeed almost coerced into accepting, a brain implant (for "healthcare") by her medical care practitioners, whom she was compelled therefore to jettison.
Amazingly informed as always, armed with insights from wide reading and continuous scrutiny of the newest journals and military documents, Celeste recommends that people read this document to understand what is currently happening through monolithic, unilateral, and undisclosed military agency: aerosols, vaccines, water, supplements (across decades now) have all been filled with aerogel and hydrogel--carrying nanographene and other nanoparticulates--as well as neural dust, which means we are all completely filled up already with this highly invasive nano invasion, highly susceptible to radiation, to external remote monitoring, and to external remote modification--of cells, DNA, memories, thoughts, brains.
Detoxing continuously therefore becomes a personal choice we can and must make if we wish to retain our humanity to the best of our ability -- while knowing this must also lead us in the direction of taking personal action to express dissent, to make a positive change, and to demand public accountability, information, and an end to human-takeover by military actors and those Transhumanists behind them propelling these invasive actions against humanity.
We speak briefly of pursuing solutions in sovereignty, speaking out, expressing dissent, while also choosing holistic healthcare, traditional methods of healing and nutrition, while at the same time staying generous and extending to those who have made the choice to take the transmitting COVID vaccines or who accept RFID chips and brain chips voluntarily.
This conversation with Celeste on this subject of the Human-Machine Fusion convergence to come, halfway here already, signifying human devolution without consent is comprehensive and unmatched, please share and report on this video widely: feel free to mirror at your sites with a link to source.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Find the Cyborg 2050 document here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Cyborg-Soldier-2050-CBC-TR-1599.pdf
US Army Mad Scientist Blog:
https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/193-cyborg-soldier-2050-human-machine-fusion-and-the-implications-for-the-future-of-the-dod/
CELESTE SOLUM:
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Celeste Solum on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
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