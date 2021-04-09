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Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E17: Garden of Eden
We are in the Golden Age
We are in the Golden Age
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923 views • April 09, 2021

Hello everyone, welcome to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross from Mouck family.

In this episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, Dellstar gives an intriguing lecture on the 'different then what commonly thought' Garden of Eden.

Learn the time cycle of how 'man' came to be 'human', the true meaning of eve eating the fruit, why the Garden of Eden was there as well as the other various places that advanced 'mankind' a.k.a Adamics root race, plus a substantial amount more.

Please enjoy

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and Revelatorium Revelations Series, now being produced at a lower cost then amazon.

Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching. Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross from Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage

Keywords
creationlovechristgardenknowledgelighttruthpeaceadamactionhappinesswilldesireeveedencubit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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