Let's Talk Torah - Vayetse | Friday Fellowship

Join Robert & Chelle Wagner, James & Leigh Caruthers for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Vayetse (And he went out) Genesis 28:10-32:2. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.
12.2.22
Paul Zach - The Lord's Prayer
https://youtu.be/NU_yFXnK7_Q
Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh
Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org
https://www.memeservantheart.com.co
