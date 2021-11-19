NAZI Germany - Hitlers regime all over again - Amazing re run of events - Research Article!

It was hard to find who made this video as I like to give credit where it is due, however at the end of this video you will find it on Group Discover if you wish to take a look. I found this video on Telegram and half the time no links are provided, yet you can go toWhen I went there, the voice sounded the same as this video and I think the name of the author, is Tim Truth! So if you happen to know this is correct, please leave me a message and I will give him credit. I thought this was very well put together, so very well worth sharing!