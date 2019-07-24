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Medical Marijuana and Parkinson's Part 2 of 3
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6 views • July 24, 2019
This clip is from the feature documentary "Ride with Larry" and shows retired police captain Larry going through the process to purchase medical marijuana for the first time. The final results in Part 3 show, unedited, the effect of cannabis on his Parkinson's tremor, dyskinesia, and voice.
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