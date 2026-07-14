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Data Centers in Ohio are preparing to discharge their water usage directly into lakes and streams and the EPA is working on permits to let them do it
“The Ohio EPA is drafting permits to let that wastewater flow straight into our lakes and streams. Five year permits, no guarantee of a sewage treatment plant on site, just straight into the river if that's what's nearby”
This is very real, the EPA is actually doing this, and there are real concerns:
Concerns raised by residents include
- Thermal pollution: Hot water can harm aquatic life.
- Chemicals: Potential for biocides, metals, or other additives.
- Massive withdrawals and discharges of water strain local water bodies, especially during droughts
- Environmental groups like Great Lakes groups warn of risks to drinking water, recreation and ecosystems
@police_frequency