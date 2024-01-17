04. Connecting the Soul: Containment is Connection (with others) Part 1

What does the Religious Spirit and the Spirit of Radical Feminism have in common? They both influence the “institutional church” and modern relationships between men and women, functioning as a destructive force toward meaningful connection.





In this fourth episode of the Connecting the Soul series, Scott Warren of http://freedomshock.com urges the viewer to abandon the influence of these pernicious spirits, bringing confidence that we can face whatever nastiness might be forthcoming as the planet seems to continue wobbling into hell.





Having a soul connected to God and to others, is the key to eternal survival.