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EntertheStars: MATRIX Resurrections 9-9 99 Red Balloons [13.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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84 views • September 13, 2021
Tom Griffin: We have a New EnterTheStars Family Chat on Telegram! Praise God! Thanks to Sister Sanja! Post Pics, Vids, Prayers, Links. Info Sharing. Check it out! Link: https://t.me/enterthestarschat

Pinned by EntertheStars - 5 hours ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzEGBAG8x5U
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Resurrections
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duracell
Creator of DURACELL copper top battery was born and died on 99 (11x9 is 99)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Mallory
https://www.duracell.co.uk/about-us/
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%209%3A1%2D3&;version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%209%3A48%2D50&;version=KJV
Creepy copper magnet properties
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sENgdSF8ppA&;t=382s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neodymium_magnet
Magnetic field of NEO magnet
https://www.kjmagnetics.com/images/blog/mmag_1fieldpic400.gif
Same field as the stars in the night sky time lapse panoramic at the equator
http://sguisard.astrosurf.com/Pagim/From_pole_to_pole.html#Picture3

5,864 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MfC-GeIIfEU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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