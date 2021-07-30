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VAERS Website Goes Offline After COVID Vaccine Deaths Skyrocket
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270 views • July 30, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the skyrocketing numbers of COVID vaccine related deaths crashing the VAERS site
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61032154ede8c11ba40fe1c9
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61032154ede8c11ba40fe1c9
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