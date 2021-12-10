© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Migrant Tragedy
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • December 10, 2021
At least 54 migrants, mostly Central Americans, died yesterday when a trailer carrying them overturned on the Pan-American Highway in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, in one of the worst road accidents related to the migration phenomenon this year.
.Al menos 54 migrantes, la mayoría centroamericanos, murieron ayer cuando un tráiler que los transportaba volcó en la carretera Panamericana en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, en uno de los peores accidentes viales relacionados con el fenómeno migratorio en este año.
Journals
.Al menos 54 migrantes, la mayoría centroamericanos, murieron ayer cuando un tráiler que los transportaba volcó en la carretera Panamericana en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, en uno de los peores accidentes viales relacionados con el fenómeno migratorio en este año.
Journals
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.