Are You Mentally Strong?

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We're living in a world gone crazy and to survive and thrive, you're going to have to be mentally strong!
Six Things…
Mentally Strong People Do –
1. They move on. They don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves.
2. They embrace change. They welcome challenges.
3. They stay happy. They don’t waste energy on things they can’t control.
4. They are kind, fair and unafraid to speak up.
5. They are willing to take calculated risks.
6. They celebrate other people’s success. They don’t resent that success.
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