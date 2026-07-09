The $7 Pretzel Why Your Wage Just Collapsed

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2026 "Pretzel Economics," where minimum wage value has officially decoupled from basic caloric needs and you can’t even buy a pretzel after working for one hour. Recent JBS plant closures in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, identified as a pivot toward automation. Also look for the "Cradle Screw" scam currently hitting gas pumps, which prevents transactions from closing and allows scammers to milk your credit card. US government deficit now matching Romania and the M2 money supply trending toward a hyper-inflationary "jump, so prepare now.
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