BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: Frankfurt Airport evacuated in police operation.
Dissident Right Media
Dissident Right Media
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
260 views • January 16, 2021
Support my work. https://www.flow.page/dissidentrightmedia
Parts of Frankfurt Airport were evacuated and closed off to the public as police conducted an operation, apparently triggered by an abandoned piece of luggage. Two suspects have reportedly been arrested.
Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1, along with its attached regional train station, was closed on Saturday evening, as the airport’s police service launched an otherwise undescribed “operation.”


State and federal police were involved in the operation, and the airport police wrote on Twitter that one piece of abandoned luggage had been investigated and found to be safe.

Little else is known about the operation, and as crowds left the airport, rumors of a bomb or gun threat did the rounds on social media. The Frankfurter Allgemeine reported that two suspects were overpowered by law enforcement and detained. According to the paper’s police sources, the suspects were known among the city’s homeless community, and witnesses claimed that they dropped the suitcase before shouting “Allahu akbar."

One video which quickly circulated online appears to show a police officer pointing a gun at somebody lying on the ground inside the terminal. Airport authorities cautioned against speculation, however, and urged the public not to share videos of the incident.

Witness reports indicate that a third suspect may have been armed, but police have not yet confirmed the rumors.

Police warned passengers to follow the instructions of airport security, while airport authorities warned travelers of potential delays.
Keywords
terroristairportfrankfurt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Coco Somers
The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

Laura Harris
Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Coco Somers
The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

Ava Grace
Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy