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This is the Mask Video you need to see!
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297 views • April 22, 2022
Ben Swann of Sovren Media has summarized over a decade's worth of randomized controlled trials regarding N9 face masks and cloth masks, all of which show that there is no statistically significant reason to cover your face for any virus protection. This is in complete contradiction to WHO, CDC, and Fauci, who are all apparently incapable of reading research papers.
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