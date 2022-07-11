DEBUNKING THE MYTH OF JUNK DNA | True Pathfinder

In this video we explore the truth about junk DNA (98% of our genome) and look at other fascinating secrets and mysteries of our genome and their implications for successful treatment of diseases.



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