Maria Zakharova wished Chinese friends a happy Chinese New Year

Dear Chinese friends! Hello! Hello everyone! We are in the center of Moscow. The Kremlin and Red Square are behind me. I wish you all a happy Chinese New Year! I wish you a happy life, good luck and good health! I wish you all a happy 2025! Thank you all! Happy Chinese New Year!

(Maria Zakharova, director of the information and press department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)