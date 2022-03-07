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Alan Watt - "That Which is Self-Evident: A Clear & Present Danger" 3.6.22
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37 views • March 07, 2022
[Original Broadcast 13 December 2020] - That Which is Self-Evident - Masonry, Symbology, Gematria - Take No Oath - Temporary War Tax, Lockdowns - If Voting Worked for the People it Would Be Made Illegal - The Red Bishop (The Red Dean of Canterbury), Indoctrination, Perpetual Adult Education, Books, Entertainment, Media, Movies - Changes in Sexual Behaviour Influenced by Movies - Altering Society, Emasculate Men Who Traditionally Stand Up Against Tyranny - You'll Turn on Yourself until You Self- Destruct - This is a Full-Scale War - Emotions Used Against You - Targeted if You Speak Out - Cyber Warfare - Movie, The Lives of Others; East German Stasi - Internet, Virtual You - Fascism, An Elitist Totalitarian System - The State Owns Your Body for the Greater Good - Euthanasia - Joy of the Individual with Small Groups of Friends - Resolute Perpetrators are Very Dangerous; Murderous Intent - The Sustainability Agenda - Biden, Voter Fraud No One Will Investigate - Bertrand Russell, Scientific Tyranny - Useless Eaters - Behavior Modification, Human Brain Mapping - Pavlov - Communism, Big Business - Post-Consumer Society - Manufacturing Off-Shored, Fee Trade, Service Economies - Disraeli's Coningsby, People Who Rule Behind the Scenes - Bolsheviks - Tremendous Evil in the World.
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#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Links:
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