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3Dec19 Full Show
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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12 views • December 03, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec

*00:00:00 Why is Trump defending the technocratic robber-barons as Europe tries to get them to finally pay taxes? They’re NOT American companies but multinationals stealing our free speech — and everything else

*00:26:02 (starting w Babylon Bee on Biden) “Depends” comes in 3rd place in the geriatric field of Democrat candidates

*00:28:37 Bloomberg says he’s earned his way to heaven with his bans on guns & food but in reality he thinks HE is God

*00:41:32 SCOTUS legal tricks return on NYC 2nd Amendment case

*00:51:14 Buttigieg says illegals are paying for Americans’ Social Security, then agrees that they’re stealing land Americans stole from them, then promises free healthcare (speaking in Spanish). So which is it?

*01:23:35 Mexican cartels attack hospital, abduct man, chop him to pieces & leave him in the road; District Attorney elected with $275k of Soros money, allows gang murders to go unindicted

*01:31:03 Technocratic fraud — flying cars, electric batteries Google’s Larry Page’s failure

*01:41:42 Tesla’s vaporware — only 3 of the 9 vehicles they sell are actually being made years later. But the Elon-gated lines to recharge are real. Here’s the reality of charging times

*01:53:42 As video surfaces of man being bound & interrogated by Chinese police for social media posts, the Trump administration is proposed that ALL people, including American citizens, have face scans to leave or enter the country
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politicsradiodavid knightthe david knight show
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