【 G -Times NEWS】Trudeau Continues to Fund State Media at a Loss

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https://gnews.org/articles/515754
Summary：According to True North on November 4th, to make up for the huge loss of advertising revenue for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC during the pandemic, CBC will receive more financial assistance from the Liberal government's latest budget plan