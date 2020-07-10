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Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics - from Pangea to Today
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14 views • July 10, 2020
Noah's flood occurred just thousands of years ago and wiped out all terrestrial life on earth, save just thousands of animal "kinds" and 8 people on the Ark. Catastrophic rifting resulted in cycling tsunamis that brought water and sediment onto land and resulted in the movement of the continents to their position today. (Edited to be PC) from: https://youtu.be/zd5-dHxOQhg
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