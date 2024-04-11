Create New Account
Reese Report: Leaked Dossier Shows German Government Conspired To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(April 11, 2024) Accuser connected to German Intelligence and pedophile cover-up


Greg Reese: An alleged leaked dossier shows that German intelligence agencies conspired to create a false construct in order to silence Reiner Fuëllmich, disqualify him from being able to run for public office, and seize control of the Corona committee and its finances.


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=6617e346f0fe306065275793

