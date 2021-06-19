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Succession Planning -- Big Companies Planning Ahead For 'Post Jab' Employee Mass Die Offs.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1262 views • June 19, 2021
Big oil companies have what they call a "succession plan" where they factor in employing new people to replace those who are going to be dead in three years from this bio weapon jab. They know half their executive staff will die so listen to what this woman who works in this area has to say about it.

Excerpt from --
Health Ranger Report
Situation Update, June 15th, 2021 - Exotic weapons tech? Supermagnetic nanoparticle "transfection" vaccines

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