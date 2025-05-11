The Great Reset Agenda – Economic Destruction and War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2024, a sad record number of company insolvencies was recorded. Additionally, production sites in the automotive and chemical industries are to be closed and tens of thousands of employees made redundant. This economic decline is no coincidence! Economically strong countries such as Germany in particular must be weakened in order to establish a New World Order envisioned by High Degree Freemasons. This broadcast documents the economic destruction of Germany and therefore the self-destruction process of the EU set in motion through politics. It sheds light on the goals that are actually being pursued by the current war policy! That’s why you should be sharing educational broadcasts like this!