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Biden’s Afghan Debacle: Dead Americans, US Tax-payer Equipped Terrorists -Ledger Report 1154
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130 views • August 30, 2021
The mother of deceased Marine, 20-year-old Rylee McCollum, is correct: he would still be alive if the Marxist Democrats hadn’t cheated in the 2020 Election. She is also correct that the Biden pull-out of Afghanistan has been the greatest military blunder since the Bay of Pigs. To make matters worse, Biden’s hasty and ill-planned withdrawal means tens of billions of dollars of military equipment is being left behind for the Taliban terrorists to use in attacking Americans! Unbelievable. Graham Ledger talks with Adam Andrzejewski, CEO/Founder, OpentheBooks, about the staggering loss for American taxpayers.
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