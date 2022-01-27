© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED !! DOCTOR DISCUSSES THE BLACK EYED BABIES !! THEY ARE MUTANTS AND IT GETS WORSE FROM THERE !
Follow
6
Share
Report
1919 views • January 27, 2022
Dr. Viviane Brunet says they may be unable to reproduce. She says they are not like a normal baby and that they are mutated. They are not sure how long they will live and more.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.