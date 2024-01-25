Maria Zeee on Infowars - UN Publishes Goal for Worldwide Censorship & Transhumanism Agenda Link

Maria Zeee on InfoWars





Jan 24, 2024





Maria Zeee exposes the UN's new published goals for worldwide censorship and how this links to the transhumanism agenda on Infowars.





This was originally aired on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=65b058984b8bcd1b760aa611





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49495l-maria-zeee-on-infowars-un-publishes-goal-for-worldwide-censorship-and-trans.html