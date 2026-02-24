OPRAH INTERVIEWS JEWISH SPIRIT COOKER IN 1989 🎙 REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Hager reacts to Oprah interviewing someone who said they grew up in a Jewish cult that killed babies, all the way back in 1989.
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @revolutionarychangenow
Check out our Patreon for perks while supporting our work!
☀️ / revolutionarychange
__
☀️ TWITTER: @JENChangeFL
☀️ INSTAGRAM: @RevolutionaryChangeNow
#oprah #oprahwinfrey #epsteinfiles #news