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Catherine Austin Fitts ~ Planet Lockdown | Full Interview (Mirror)
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125 views • December 06, 2021
This sit-down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as a part of a full-length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII&;feature=youtu.be
It was conducted as a part of a full-length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII&;feature=youtu.be
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