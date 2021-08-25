© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are Destroying the Lives of our Young with Experimental COVID Injections
Follow
0
Share
Report
107 views • August 25, 2021
HealthImpactNews Published August 14, 2021
From age 12 to those in their 20s, formerly healthy young people are now dying and being permanently crippled by the experimental COVID shots.
From age 12 to those in their 20s, formerly healthy young people are now dying and being permanently crippled by the experimental COVID shots.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.