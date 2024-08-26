Equipping Women to Have Civic-Minded Conversations That Drive Voter Turnout - Diane Canada





Diane Canada is passionate about teaching women how to form an army and work together, especially when it comes to saving American liberty. Diane is a political TV commentator and show host of Lady Up America and the author of Lady Up America: Training Christian Moms For The Toughest Spiritual Battleground of Our Lifetime. She trains suburban Christian moms how to have meaningful conversations with their non conservative friends that center on America’s top cultural issues. Diane shows women how to turn those conversations into meaningful voter engagement, which our country desperately needs! A shocking 40 percent of suburban women don’t vote, she says. Her passion is in reaching those women, engaging with them, and teaching them how to genuinely work toward preserving the soul of America.









TAKEAWAYS





Diane offers a book club option that can be used with her guide, Lady Up America





If conversations don’t translate into action, we will soon be living in a Marxist country





Conservatives currently in power have no real plan for reaching suburban women voters





Diane offers workshops and speaking events where she dives deeper into getting women talking and taking action in cultural change









