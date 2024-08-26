BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Equipping Women to Have Civic-Minded Conversations That Drive Voter Turnout - Diane Canada
Diane Canada is passionate about teaching women how to form an army and work together, especially when it comes to saving American liberty. Diane is a political TV commentator and show host of Lady Up America and the author of Lady Up America: Training Christian Moms For The Toughest Spiritual Battleground of Our Lifetime. She trains suburban Christian moms how to have meaningful conversations with their non conservative friends that center on America’s top cultural issues. Diane shows women how to turn those conversations into meaningful voter engagement, which our country desperately needs! A shocking 40 percent of suburban women don’t vote, she says. Her passion is in reaching those women, engaging with them, and teaching them how to genuinely work toward preserving the soul of America.



TAKEAWAYS


Diane offers a book club option that can be used with her guide, Lady Up America


If conversations don’t translate into action, we will soon be living in a Marxist country


Conservatives currently in power have no real plan for reaching suburban women voters


Diane offers workshops and speaking events where she dives deeper into getting women talking and taking action in cultural change



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Lady Up video: https://bit.ly/4dqUiAZ

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Lady Up America book: https://amzn.to/3MhmNF9

Lady Up America Book Club: https://www.ladyupamerica.com/book-club

Lady Up America App: https://www.ladyupamerica.com/theapp


🔗 CONNECT WITH DIANE MICHEL CANADA

Website: https://www.ladyupamerica.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ladyupamerica/

X: https://x.com/ladyupamerica

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4fWiJYr

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3AC0WFW


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


