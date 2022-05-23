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THE NEXT LEVEL 2022
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69 views • May 23, 2022
The sequel to "Level (2021)" - The flat earth is heavily censored and shadowbanned, yet most people turn their cheek to this life changing truth. "Why would they lie"? The number one question regarding the deception involved with the heliocentric globe theory. A theory we are all taught in kindergarten. A theory we were told was "thousands of years old". The Next Level will break down the many reasons for the lie as well as showing the many scientists of the past that have proven the stationary earth. Also, how John D. Rockefeller and Georges Lemaître in 1920, changed the course of (his)-story as we know it. It's 2022 and the truth cannot be stopped.
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