https://rumble.com/v1jqs7p-dr.-tess-lawrie-i-would-caution-against-taking-childhood-vaccines.

Published September 12, 2022

This clip begins with Maajid Nawaz mentioning the deceptive, predatorial, profits-above-all-else behavior of pharmaceutical companies, which have been forced to pay the largest criminal fines in history. Then Dr. Tess Lawrie discusses her current views on childhood vaccines, which have dramatically changed since discovering the deceptive ways that pharmaceutical companies have conducted themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bottom line: Dr. Lawrie says, "I would caution against taking childhood vaccines!"

