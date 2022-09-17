MIRRORED from Sunfellow On COVID-19
https://rumble.com/v1jqs7p-dr.-tess-lawrie-i-would-caution-against-taking-childhood-vaccines.
Published September 12, 2022
This clip begins with Maajid Nawaz mentioning the deceptive, predatorial, profits-above-all-else behavior of pharmaceutical companies, which have been forced to pay the largest criminal fines in history. Then Dr. Tess Lawrie discusses her current views on childhood vaccines, which have dramatically changed since discovering the deceptive ways that pharmaceutical companies have conducted themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bottom line: Dr. Lawrie says, "I would caution against taking childhood vaccines!"
This excerpt comes from:
Maajid Nawaz Interviews Dr. Tess Lawrie: What Else Could They Have Lied
To You About?
https://rumble.com/v1jqus7-maajid-nawaz-interviews-dr.-tess-lawrie-what-else-could-they-have-lied-to-y.html
Maajid Nawaz Website
https://maajidnawaz.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.