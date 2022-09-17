Create New Account
Dr. Tess Lawrie: "I Would Caution Against Taking Childhood Vaccines!"
MIRRORED from Sunfellow On COVID-19

https://rumble.com/v1jqs7p-dr.-tess-lawrie-i-would-caution-against-taking-childhood-vaccines.

Published September 12, 2022

This clip begins with Maajid Nawaz mentioning the deceptive, predatorial, profits-above-all-else behavior of pharmaceutical companies, which have been forced to pay the largest criminal fines in history. Then Dr. Tess Lawrie discusses her current views on childhood vaccines, which have dramatically changed since discovering the deceptive ways that pharmaceutical companies have conducted themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bottom line: Dr. Lawrie says, "I would caution against taking childhood vaccines!"

This excerpt comes from:

Maajid Nawaz Interviews Dr. Tess Lawrie: What Else Could They Have Lied To You About?

 https://rumble.com/v1jqus7-maajid-nawaz-interviews-dr.-tess-lawrie-what-else-could-they-have-lied-to-y.html

Maajid Nawaz Website

 https://maajidnawaz.com/





