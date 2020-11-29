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Police Backing Away From Protesters
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378 views • November 29, 2020
Short 40 sec clip with Citizens of Paris France, letting the police know that they've had enough. The police are doing their jobs but sooner or later they must realize that what they are doing isn't lawful. The police will have to come to their senses and pick a side eventually.
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