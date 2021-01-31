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Stuart Rhodes and Alex Jones - We Are The Founders Now - Get Organised
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132 views • January 31, 2021
We have to come to gether, be strong together, declare the regime illigitimate. Declare everything that comes ouf of King Biden's mouth illigitimate and null and void. We must stand together and nullify.
-Stuart Rhodes-
-Stuart Rhodes-
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