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CDC: "WE HAVE OVER 100 MILLION DOSES OF MONKEYPOX VACCINE READY"
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151 views • May 25, 2022
FOUND ON:
SixthSense
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaTYbu3WkFGW/
SOURCE VIDEO:
@Adverse ON ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/cdc_monkeypox:5?r=ALXD2yPkYbvCofe245Moa6qzoVPe1Wks
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SixthSense
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaTYbu3WkFGW/
SOURCE VIDEO:
@Adverse ON ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/cdc_monkeypox:5?r=ALXD2yPkYbvCofe245Moa6qzoVPe1Wks
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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