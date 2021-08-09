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Normal person would expose Calvary Chapel Satanist pedophile cannibal organization & not be silent
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242 views • August 09, 2021
A human who can remain in a Calvary Chapel or 501c3 church has to be crazy and not just mentally retarded. A person who has common sense would not be able to stay in those churches. A normal person cannot stay in a Satanist organization like the Calvary Chapel churches, and use the name of a Satanist organization for his church. They would apologize to the church members for being part of that group, and expose all the evils of the Satanists in that group, and expose all of their own sins of deception and misleading to the church members and church donators. Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s millionaire Pastor JD Farag calls the real critical vital important truths as “extreme conspiracy theories,” and he just shares just enough diluted sterilized modified truth to keep himself safe from assassinations, and his family getting slaughtered, and all his income cut off, and all his church donators from ridiculing him as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. He continues to redefine the Bible verses, and keep the people in sin, and prevent their repenting. He does not care about God’s original Bible verses. This is also why he continues to steal unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. He started speaking a little fragment of the truth which is safe from assassination and ridicule, because everyone in his church was starting to find out the real truth from the real Christians, and he had no choice but to share some truth, or else, his church donators would start thinking that he is one of the fake religious Christian pastors who are hiding all the truth in secret. Also, he wants to justify himself before God by showing him that he did share some truth with the humans, but only truths that do not upset Satan Lucifer so that everyone will not come to try to frantically kill him and his genetic descendants. He could care less about the real Christians, who are speaking 100% of God’s truth, while under horrific persecutions every day. He also does not restore the Bible verses that the pastors redefined, because he does not want everyone to leave him in disgust and anger, and form a mob riot to stone him. He is a deceitful sly cunning double-faced End Times harlot Church pastor Arab merchant, and not a noble “self-sacrificial love” shepherd of God’s flock. This is why he still uses the Satanist “Calvary Chapel” name to attract attention and church members. We real Christians love him, so we continue to share the truth so that people like him may repent, while we real Christians could instead be making millions of dollars by preaching his “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” teachings like he does, but we speak the unpleasant truths about people like him, even though it is extremely unpleasant for us, because of Jesus’ love. We do not leave our brothers behind, unless they attack us and defame God as being an “extreme conspiracy theorist.” He teaches that the CIA refuters and us real Christians who he calls as “extreme conspiracy theorists” are from Satan Lucifer because Satan Lucifer works on both extremes, and his so-called “safe from assassinations and ridicules” “normal conspiracy theorists” speak the truth. This is a very convenient excuse for him to not speak the vital dangerous truths. This is why he does not think why we real Christians are cooked alive by CIA microwave ovens, while he does not have a single oxidization stain on his face from all the poisonings, while the multitudes follow him paying millions of dollars to his “Bible prophecy rapture” industry religious business, and Satan Lucifer leaves him alone and does not kill his family.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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