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4/20/2021 On a quote “Fairer World Order”, Chinese President Xi jingping, criticizing some countries for building barriers and decoupling, says: “too few countries hold too much power”; He’s calling for reforms in global governance; Ironically, he is pushing back on hegemony and seeking justice, Yet he is creating Xi’s version of hegemony.