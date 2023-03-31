Create New Account
Zambabwe Opposition Leader about VP Harris Visit - "If you have No Respect of the Sovereignty of other Countries, you Cannot Claim to be the 'Champion of Democracy'"
Zambian Opposition Leader Fred M'membe on Kamala Harris's visit to the country today: A country that has overthrown so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world. The country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world. The assassins of Patrice Lumumba, the assassins of Kwame Nkrumah, the assassins of Nasser, the assassins of Muammar Gaddafi will come today to teach us about democracy. A country that was built on brute force, on the enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, on the exploitation of Africans, will come today to teach us democracy. If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you do not respect the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be the "champion of democracy"

