RT News June 6, 2024 6AM GMT

June 6, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Vladimir Putin warns that Russia is considering hitting the West where it hurts after NATO countries approved Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. Putin also slammed the false narratives politicians use to escalate the war. Israel confirms striking a UN school in Central Gaza, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more. The Slovak Prime Minister makes his first public address after a failed assassination attempt, suggesting his views made him a target.