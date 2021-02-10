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Bill Gates Talks About Africa at Stanford
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41 views • February 10, 2021
Just off a plane from Africa, Bill Gates visits Stanford to talk about innovation, but not the software kind. Scientists and engineers, he said, need to focus on products that help improve the lives of the world's poor even though the market directs people to help the wealthiest.
Related article: http://news.stanford.edu/news/2012/ap...
Stanford University:
http://www.stanford.edu/
Stanford News:
http://news.stanford.edu/
Stanford University Channel on YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/stanford
Related article: http://news.stanford.edu/news/2012/ap...
Stanford University:
http://www.stanford.edu/
Stanford News:
http://news.stanford.edu/
Stanford University Channel on YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/stanford
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