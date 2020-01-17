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100 Yrs of Prohibition: A Progressive Cancer That Keeps Spreading
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15 views • January 17, 2020
Alcohol prohibition went into effect 100 years ago today. Progressives’ role in the failed experiment has largely been covered up but also ignored is a dangerous precedent in how the 21st Amendment was passed to end it that could be used to end the 2nd Amendment. And as an elderly man’s life savings were stolen by the DEA we see that prohibition has metastasized like a cancer.
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