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THANK YOU REUTERS YOU SAVED LIVES: See that ICE CREAM TRUCK distracting Joe Biden? The hard-working journalists at Reuters FACT-CHECKED (https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-icecream-idUSL1N2ZC0CA) something necessary for once and the results have advanced journalism by light-years and yet left millions in SHOCK and DISSARAY: it's FAKE!