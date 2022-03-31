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The god of Infanticide is Moloch
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231 views • March 31, 2022
Show 18: Infanticide the killing of children is here whether we like it or not. Tonight I address the spirits behind it and what it is going to do to all of us!
The show mentioned in the broadcast tonight - Dark Secrets of Pyramid and Tahoe Lake:
https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel/dark-secrets-of-pyramid-and-tahoe-lake
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
The show mentioned in the broadcast tonight - Dark Secrets of Pyramid and Tahoe Lake:
https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel/dark-secrets-of-pyramid-and-tahoe-lake
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
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