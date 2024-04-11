Create New Account
Ye Shall Hear of Wars and Rumors of Wars 04/11/2024
The Prophecy Club
Matthew 24:6 says: “And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars”. Today we take a look at how Iran’s naval commander threatens Israel, how the FBI warns that China will wreak havoc on the America, and how Israel is preparing to strike Iranian Nuclear Facilities.


