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My W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty submission of 90 seconds. MVI_7330
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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334 views • September 12, 2022

TRANSCRIPT BELOW: I have a mere 90 seconds to record this video for the World Health Organization. Their request is for public submissions in video form by the 13th September, 2022. Of course, they will only publish those videos which are fragrant towards their proposal concerning global pandemic actions, but they claim that all submitted videos will be available at their website. I am also making this video available to https://interestofjustice.org/submit-who-videos and possibly other sites, in addition to here at Brighteon.com.

The W.H.O. posed the question:

Based on your experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you believe should be addressed at the international level to better protect against future pandemics?

Here is the transcript of my answer:

I am EK Lippenmeyer, from Perth, Western Australia.

Regarding future pandemics, should they genuinely occur, the W.H.O. should not be involved, unless and until:

The organization is fit for purpose, which it has demonstrated, during the Covid-19 situation, that it is not.

Given the 90 seconds limit, I can only mention a few, yet salient, reasons which evidence that the W.H.O. is inept, corrupt, and a threat to the genuine health and well-being of the peoples of the world:

It is captured by unethical vested interests, by virtue of billions of dollars of funding;

It does not promote wholistic health approaches;

It did not support efficacious, safe, low-cost treatments such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which resulted in a large number of avoidable deaths (but one example of an enlightened method of management is Uttar Pradesh’s success with Covid-19);

It supported draconian mass lockdowns of healthy people, the opposite of the focus-on-the-vulnerable approach advocated in The Great Barrington Declaration, causing devastation to economies and livelihoods;

Early treatment was not championed, which breach should be criminal, and experimental injections were pushed to the exclusion of almost every other prophylactic.

Until thoroughly reformed, the W.H.O. must be shunned.


Keywords
current eventspoliticsworld health organizationcovid-19pandemic treaty
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