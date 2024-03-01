Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sky News host applauds Italian comedy sketch for ‘poking fun’ at Joe Biden
channel image
NewsClips
3786 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

Sky News Australia host James Morrow has applauded an Italian comedy sketch show for “poking fun” at US President Joe Biden. “You may have noticed that many American comedians are still shying away from making fun of Joe Biden,” Mr Morrow said. “Because, well, they want to get work in a Democrat-dominated Hollywood. “Italians – they don’t have that problem. “This has become a regular skit on this show.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket