Sky News host applauds Italian comedy sketch for ‘poking fun’ at Joe Biden

Sky News Australia host James Morrow has applauded an Italian comedy sketch show for “poking fun” at US President Joe Biden.
“You may have noticed that many American comedians are still shying away from making fun of Joe Biden,” Mr Morrow said.
“Because, well, they want to get work in a Democrat-dominated Hollywood.
“Italians – they don’t have that problem.
“This has become a regular skit on this show.”
