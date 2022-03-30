© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chechen security forces are Determined to Take Mariupol under Full Control ASAP, Kadyrov said. 033022
Follow
2
Share
Report
72 views • March 30, 2022
Full description found with this video:
The Chechen security forces are determined to take Mariupol under full control as soon as possible, Kadyrov said.
⠀
The head of Chechnya noted that the national battalions are suffering significant losses in all areas.
“Most of the Bandera gang is hiding in residential areas. The militants who have settled in apartments are in an extremely deplorable state. They are trying, hiding behind civilians, to delay the inevitable end,” writes Kadyrov.
The Chechen security forces are determined to take Mariupol under full control as soon as possible, Kadyrov said.
⠀
The head of Chechnya noted that the national battalions are suffering significant losses in all areas.
“Most of the Bandera gang is hiding in residential areas. The militants who have settled in apartments are in an extremely deplorable state. They are trying, hiding behind civilians, to delay the inevitable end,” writes Kadyrov.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.