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If You Hear Gossip, Check the Facts!
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0 view • February 15, 2022
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But we want to hear what your views are, for we know that people everywhere are talking against this sect. Acts 28:22
But we want to hear what your views are, for we know that people everywhere are talking against this sect. Acts 28:22
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