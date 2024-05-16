This is What COULD Happen If Earth’s Magnetic Poles FLIP

Glenn Beck





Some are now warning that the Earth’s magnetic poles are about to flip — something that happens every so often. But is there something different about this pole reversal? And is it a cause for concern? Glenn speaks with astrophysicist Hugh Ross, who clears a few things up about how dangerous this would be and when it would really happen. Plus, he discusses whether a massive solar flare would knock out most of the world’s power grids like a massive EMP and why he believes we'll be seeing more northern lights displays throughout the year.





