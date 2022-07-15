Georgia Guidestones Traced to UFOs | Dr. Gene Kim - [MIRROR]

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





This video is MIRRORED from the REAL Bible Believers YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcienglish/featured





The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at https://www.realbiblebelievers.com





And you can also access Dr. Gene Kim's videos on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.